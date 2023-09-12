Watch more videos on Shots!

An auction that will see unique artworks created by two of the city’s leading artists go under the hammer for charity is to be held by Peterborough Cathedral this month.

Nathan Murdoch and Tony Nero – two of Peterborough’s most in-demand artists – have both produced bespoke, Star Wars-themed artworks, each of which measures 1x1.3 metres.

The duo created their works as part of the Cathedral’s recent ‘Art Wars’ event which pitted Nathan’s spray cans against Tony’s brush. Held outside the Cathedral in somewhat challenging, windy conditions, the two artisans spent almost an entire day working on their respective pieces, ‘Darth’ and ‘Yoda’.

Nathan Murdoch (L) and Tony Nero produced their unique artworks as part of the Cathedral's 'Art Wars' event.

The pair chatted at length with interested passers-by, inspiring spectators and even letting some young artists add their own contributions to their canvases. Several artists even pitched up alongside them, while children were offered the chance to create their own masterpieces at a craft station within the Cathedral shop.

Peterborough Cathedral’s marketing director, Paul Stainton described Nathan and Tony’s creations as “incredible pieces of unique art that deserve pride of place in somebody's home, office or gallery.”

He added: “It is incredibly generous of Nathan and Tony, and we at the Cathedral are only too happy to be a part of this.”

90 per cent of all proceeds will go to the Young Persons Counselling Service (YPCS), a child and adolescent counselling/mental health charity that is close to both Nathan and Tony’s hearts.

As well as operating from locations in Yaxley, Whittlesey and Ramsey, the charity provides free counselling to children aged 11-18 years in some local Peterborough schools. It is the only local charity which provides free, dedicated one-to-one support with a qualified counsellor.

Anyone who would like to bid for one of these unique pieces should email their confidential offer, in whole pounds, to [email protected], writing ‘Art Wars Bid’ in the subject line.

Bidders should also provide their name, address and a contact number, and make clear which painting: ‘Yoda’ or ‘Darth’, they are bidding for.