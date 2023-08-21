The event was inspired by Peterborough Cathedral’s ongoing Unofficial Galaxies Exhibition.

Two new stunning pieces of Star Wars themed artwork were created at Peterborough Cathedral on Saturday (August 19).

The cathedral hosted an ‘art showdown’ to coincide with its Unofficial Galaxies exhibition, showcasing one of the largest private collections of Star Wars memorabilia in the world.

Local artists Nathan Murdoch and Tony Nero were both challenged to demonstrate the benefits of their chosen utensil- the spray can and the paintbrush respectively- to create a Star Wars related piece of art to be auctioned off for a local charity, yet to be decided.

The pair were joined by a number of people who came along to support their work and some even got the chance to help in the creation process.

Tony decided to create a picture of much-loved character Yoda, with his chosen paintbrushes, while Nathan- who runs Street Arts Hire Ltd opted for his favoured spray can to create a likeness of iconic villain Darth Vader.

Nathan said: “It was definitely some of the most challenging conditions I’ve worked in, given the wind. I had to set up far away from the cathedral so as not to risk getting paint on the building!

"There were loads of people there though, which was really nice. Lots from outside of the city that had come specially and they had lots of questions.

"It was nice to see so many people passionate and joining in.”

People visiting the Unofficial Galaxies exhibition will be able to see their artwork for themselves before they will then become available to purchase for a good cause.

More details on that will be revealed in due course.

The Unofficial Galaxies exhibition is nearing the end of its run at the cathedral as the last day before it closes is on August 29.

