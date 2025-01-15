Peterborough Cathedral in crisis: Civic leaders pledge to do all they can to save support Cathedral through financial troubles

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Peterborough Cathedral has issued an urgent appeal for raise £300,000.

Civic leaders have promised to do all they can to preserve the future of Peterborough Cathedral.

Many were speaking at the launch of the Cathedral in Crisis appeal launch on Monday (January 13), where it was revealed that the Cathedral must find £300,000 by Easter to meet its rising running costs or risk closing its doors on some days of the week.

Launch of the Peterborough Cathedral in Crisis Appeal - Dennis Jones, Mayor of Peterborough Marco Cereste, Peterborough MP Andrew Pakes, Dean of Peterborough Cathedral Very Revd Christopher Dalliston, Nik Johnson, Mayor of Cambs and Pboro, North West Cambs MP Sam Carling and Faustina Yang representative of the Chinese Community. Photo: David Lowndes.

Andrew Pakes, Peterborough MP

This building isn’t just the love for the Cathedral, the story of its history, the great endeavour of humans who built this great amazing place 900 years ago. I love the Cathedral because it is a symbol the city, a symbol of what we can be as well as what we have been. This campaign is about the story of Peterborough through the years and the story we want to write together.

This Cathedral is also about faith is us as a city, a community and a set of people working together. We as civic leaders are fully supportive and will fight to use our collective will to stand with the Cathedral and work together.

Every great faith has a sense of the good Samaritan and this is our time where we choose the city, not walk by but to put a hand out to come together.

I am looking forward to Heather Small performing at the Cathedral in the coming months. One of her greatest songs is ‘Search for the hero inside yourself.’ Peterborough Cathedral is the hero inside our city, it is our job to defend it, speak up for it and come together for it.

Dennis Jones, Council Leader

As an ex-Samaritan, none of us can afford to walk away on the other side of the road. I have never been so awestruck as when I saw this Cathedral for the first time. This is a place that has stood the test of time and it is calling upon us each to do out bit for this wonderful place.

I came to see the Luxmuralis here at Christmas, I came with an open mind. I must have been here until the credits rolled, it was magnificent and I have loved a lot of things that have been going on here. I hope that between us we can make sure that this iconic building, with its wonderful past and heritage, will now continue to serve this city, community and country for the rest of my days.

This is our moment as a council to stand together with this wonderful Cathedral for the future.

Nik Johnson, Combined Authority Mayor

This is the sort of place that inspires people from across the community. There are so many challenges, such as the cost of living, and the fact you can walk through the door here and not pay is one of the things that makes this place very special.

At the heart, we have a Cathedral but we have a wider city which can help drive the economy. This is a city that is going places and I see a place for the Cathedral working as part of this city of culture. This is what we should be proud of. Peterborough Cathedral can be at the heart of a city of culture. There is a buzz that translates to real ambition and the Combined Authority will give all the support it can.

Mike Greene, Deputy Lieutenant of Cambridgeshire

I’ve been to many events here and it was always taken my breathe away. It is the heart of the city, it’s the spiritual heart, the religious heart, the emotional heart and the geographical heart. It is so important to us all. I want this to be a city where the Cathedral is always a heart.

I find it appalling that Cathedrals and our history can be just left like this. The government, the county, the city give nothing to this Cathedral and the Church of England gives very little.

We need to commit and delivering on what we say to make sure this Cathedral is here for another 900 years. We must all think how we can do more for this Cathedral.

Part of the problem is we see the majestic and stunning building and we don’t see the crisis we find ourselves in. Let’s work this together to make the the centre for now and future generations.