Shoppers using Peterborough’s Queensgate helped raise more than £8,000 for this year’s Poppy Appeal.

The figure has just been released by shopping centre bosses who say they are delighted with the sum raised in the run-up to Remembrance Day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The centre says that through the work of Royal British Legion volunteers selling poppies and poppy related merchandise on the mall, a total of £8,139.40 was raised at Queensgate for the 2022 Poppy Appeal.

Remembrance Day parade at the war memorial in Bridge Street in Peterborough - more than £8,000 was raised at Peterborough's Queensgate Shopping Centre's Poppy Appeal this year.

Katie Chapman, marketing and commercialisation manager at the centre said: “In the lead-up to Remembrance Day and Remembrance Sunday, Queensgate worked with the community to support the Royal British Legion with their annual Poppy Appeal.

“We are extremely pleased with the amount of funds raised for the Royal British Legion.

Advertisement Hide Ad