Customers at Peterborough's Queensgate Shopping Centre have helped raise £8,000 plus for Poppy Appeal
Delight at sum raised ahead of Remembrance Day
Shoppers using Peterborough’s Queensgate helped raise more than £8,000 for this year’s Poppy Appeal.
The figure has just been released by shopping centre bosses who say they are delighted with the sum raised in the run-up to Remembrance Day.
The centre says that through the work of Royal British Legion volunteers selling poppies and poppy related merchandise on the mall, a total of £8,139.40 was raised at Queensgate for the 2022 Poppy Appeal.
Katie Chapman, marketing and commercialisation manager at the centre said: “In the lead-up to Remembrance Day and Remembrance Sunday, Queensgate worked with the community to support the Royal British Legion with their annual Poppy Appeal.
“We are extremely pleased with the amount of funds raised for the Royal British Legion.
"We would like to thank everyone for their ongoing support, and look forward to continuing our work with them for years to come.”