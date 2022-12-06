News you can trust since 1948
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Customers at Peterborough's Queensgate Shopping Centre have helped raise £8,000 plus for Poppy Appeal

Delight at sum raised ahead of Remembrance Day

By Paul Grinnell
5 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 6th Dec 2022, 11:41am

Shoppers using Peterborough’s Queensgate helped raise more than £8,000 for this year’s Poppy Appeal.

The figure has just been released by shopping centre bosses who say they are delighted with the sum raised in the run-up to Remembrance Day.

Hide Ad

The centre says that through the work of Royal British Legion volunteers selling poppies and poppy related merchandise on the mall, a total of £8,139.40 was raised at Queensgate for the 2022 Poppy Appeal.

Remembrance Day parade at the war memorial in Bridge Street in Peterborough - more than £8,000 was raised at Peterborough's Queensgate Shopping Centre's Poppy Appeal this year.
Most Popular

Katie Chapman, marketing and commercialisation manager at the centre said: “In the lead-up to Remembrance Day and Remembrance Sunday, Queensgate worked with the community to support the Royal British Legion with their annual Poppy Appeal.

“We are extremely pleased with the amount of funds raised for the Royal British Legion.

Hide Ad

"We would like to thank everyone for their ongoing support, and look forward to continuing our work with them for years to come.”

Read More
Peterborough’s Queensgate shopping centre helps raise £13,000 for Poppy Appeal
Royal British LegionPeterborough