A Peterborough care home is hoping to make a 102-year-old resident’s dream to meet David Beckham come true.

Mona Hurry, 102, who is a resident at Castor Lodge Care Home, in Peterborough, is David Beckham’s number one fan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

She has the calendar of the former footballer-turned-club-owner hanging on the wall of her room at the care home – and even has a life size cardboard cut out of the man himself.

Mona Hurry celebrating turning 102 with a David Beckham party at Castor Lodge Care Home

She now hopes her lifelong dream to meet the ex-England captain can become a reality, after staff at the care home reached out to him via social media.

"She adores David Beckham,” Laura Mills, senior customer relations manager at Castor Lodge Care Home, said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Beside herself’

"She loves to talk about him, and always says what a special, lovely and charitable man he is. She’s an incredibly sweet and kind lady herself, who always reaches out to everybody in the home to ask how they are.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mona Hurry celebrating turning 102 with a David Beckham party at Castor Lodge Care Home

"She would be beside herself if she could meet him one day.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mona, who her carers say has “the biggest heart”, served in the Women's Royal Naval Service (WRNS) during the Second World War – operating as a code breaker to intercept and crack the secrets of German wartime communication, and playing a crucial role in Allied victory.

However, Laura says Mona “downplays” her important role in WWII, instead preferring to talk to her family, friends and staff about her idol David Beckham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The care home hopes to fulfil her dream as part of its ‘Make a Wish’ scheme.

Mona Hurry celebrating turning 102 with a David Beckham party at Castor Lodge Care Home

Advertisement Hide Ad

"People get to these sort of ages and still have dreams,” Laura added.

"We want to make those dreams come true. Mona’s a special lady – she’s well, very aware and sharp as a tack.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Born in 1921, Mona has been alive to witness 22 prime ministers and five monarchs.

Castor Lodge Care Home held a ‘David Beckham appreciation party’ in honour of Mona’s hero at the care home on Tuesday afternoon (January 24), which was a special day for Mona.