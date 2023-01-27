A 102-year-old David Beckham super fan’s dream came true this week after she received a video message wishing her “lots of love” from the former England captain.

Peterborough pensioner Mona Hurry “nearly leapt out of her wheelchair” when she first watched the video from her idol in the cinema room at Castor Lodge Care Home, on January 26.

Care home staff said Mona, who has a life-size cardboard cut-out of Beckham, was “in disbelief” at first, but was “beside herself” once she realised it was really him.

102-year-old David Beckham superfan Mona Hurry with her life-size cardboard cut-out of Becks at Castor Lodge Care Home, in Peterborough

"She’s such a special lady,” Laura Mills, senior customer relations manager at Castor Lodge Care Home, said.

“She wouldn’t wear her glasses to begin with, but once she put them on – and the penny dropped that it was really him – she nearly threw herself across the room with excitement.

"She was shaking like a leaf and it took her at least half an hour to recover with several cups of tea.

"We downloaded the video onto her iPad for her and we could hear her playing it on repeat in her room all afternoon.”

David Beckham superfan Mona Hurry, 102, with her favourite Beckham calendar

In the message, Beckham said: "Hi Mona, it's David Beckham. I just wanted to send you a message because everybody at Castor Lodge, all of the staff and of course all of your daughters, have said what an incredible lady you are.

"I also wanted to personally thank you because I know that you have followed my career - my whole career - and I know that you are a huge football fan.”

He signed off by thanking her for her lifelong support and “sending lots of love”.

"I received the video on Thursday morning, but I didn’t want to open and see it before Mona because I thought it would be nice to watch it for the first time together,” Laura said.

"It was worth every bit of effort that went into it.”

