Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Chartered engineer who left school with one O Level

A Peterborough engineer and businessman who played a key role in the creation of the city’s university has been awarded an OBE in the King’s Birthday Honours list.

John Hill, who was born in Peterborough, grew up in Dogsthorpe, attended the former Lincoln Road School and began his career at Hotpoint, has received his honour for services to small businesses, to local economic development and to higher education as well as the research institutes sector.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was while Mr Hill was director of business and skills for the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority in 2018 that he was instrumental in overcoming the obstacles that for 20 years had prevented the establishment of a university in Peterborough.

Peterborough businessman John Hill who was awarded the OBE in the King's Birthday Honours list

The city was seen as a higher education ‘cold spot’ with only 32 per cent of the population having degree level qualifications, compared to a national average of 43 per cent.

He devised what was a new approach to the local delivery of higher education with the design of a university focused entirely on people from the Peterborough region that would be educated and stay to work in the city.

Within 30 months he had gathered together a range of partners to help raise £80 million to build what is now the multi-award-winning ARU Peterborough after opening in 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Hill, who left school with one O level was a chartered engineer by the age of 26, joined the research institutes sector PERA in 1988 and was its chief executive by 2008.

He is currently director of technology at TWI in Cambridge.

Mr Hill said: “I am incredibly humbled to have been recognised in this way, and much of the credit goes to the many inspiring and dedicated colleagues I’ve had the privilege to work with along the way.

"In the public sector, I’ve been amazed by the capacity for compassion and the readiness to come together to help change life chances and opportunity for others.”

Nik Johnson, Mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, said: “Huge congratulations to John for this honour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"His hard work and pioneering approach has not only stimulated growth and job creation but have also made a significant impact on skills development and regeneration, particularly here in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough.

"His passion for this region is clear and we look forward to seeing even more fantastic achievements in the future.”

Professor Ross Renton, principal of ARU Peterborough, said: “John has played an instrumental role in helping to realise the decades-long ambition to establish a university for Peterborough.

"Since opening to students in 2022, ARU Peterborough has gone from strength to strength, and this award is a fitting honour for the hard work and dedication shown by John in helping to raise skills levels across the region.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It has been a pleasure to work with John as part of the partnership team who have been delivering this multi-award-winning university.”