The Lindum Group has secured a £3.5 million contract to replace the roof on The Cresset theatre in Peterborough

​The Lindum Group, based in Newark Road, has just started to replace the roof on The Cresset, in Rightwell.

Bosses say workers will be on site until March next year to complete the project.

The team is replacing most of the ageing flat roof with a new pitched standing seam structure and will also improve the building’s drainage system.The work is part of a £5.1 million project to secure the long-term future of building, which was made possible by a grant from the Youth Investment Fund.Darren King, managing director of the Lindum Group, said: “The work will improve the fabric of the building, but it will also uplift and update its appearance too.

"It’s quite a significant project.

“The Cresset is only six miles from our offices and its work has been enjoyed by our employees for many years.

"We are really pleased we can help ensure it remains part of the community for years to come.”

Darren Buckman, head of Cresset operations, said: “We’re delighted to be working with Lindum on this project.

"The Cresset is a busy building, with a huge range of activities and customers under its roof every day, so the planning of the programme of works has been crucial to minimise the impact on our customers, tenants, and partners.“Lindum have been incredibly supportive of this, and their expertise and understanding of the building has been invaluable.”The Cresset is a trading subsidiary of YMCA Trinity Group, a charity supporting young people across Cambridgeshire and Suffolk and which works with up to 2,000 young people each year through performing arts programmes.The YIF money will help the charity to extend and increase its performing arts opportunities at the Peterborough venue.Other improvements to The Cresset include replacing the existing theatre seating, installing an accessible theatre dressing room space, a new lighting rig and a new stage lift.

Lindum recently completed work at Peterborough’s Key Theatre following the discovery of Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (RAAC) in September last year.