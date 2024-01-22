New seats will be in place ready for top stand up comedian Sarah Millican’s sell out dates in February – with more work back stage in Bretton

A huge project to replace every single seat at Peterborough’s The Cresset Theatre is well underway – to ensure everyone will be able to sit down when top stand up Sarah Millican performs her sell out show next month.

The Bretton venue, which has 876 seats has been given £5.1 million of funding for a range of projects – and while the vast majority will be spent on a new roof and drainage, theatre goers will also feel the benefits.

Penny Hansen, from the theatre, said it had been all hands on deck to ensure the work was completed for the next run of shows.

All 876 seats in the main auditorium are being replaced

Penny said: “The seats have been in place for about 30 years, and they are showing it.

“We have been working throughout the month to take them out and get the theatre ready.”Some of the seats have been donated to an am dram group in the north of the country, so it is nice to see them getting a new lease of life.

“We are getting all the new seats in for the end of the month.”We have a Country Superstars show on February 2, which will be the first outing for the seats – but then on February 3 and 4 we have two sold out shows from Sarah Millican, so it will be a big couple of days for us.”

It is not just the seats that are being replaced – a new lighting rig and other back stage improvements are being made.

Penny said: “The new rig will have LED lights, which will be more sustainable and cost effective in the long run for us.

"There will also be better facilities for disabled people as well.”

Funding for the seating replacement comes from the Youth Investment Fund, who are supporting The Cresset in upgrading theatre facilities, and replacing the roof and drainage, as well as creating new opportunities for young people in Peterborough.