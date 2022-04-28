A breast cancer survivor from Peterborough is hosting a charity ball during breast cancer awareness month later this year.

Jo Bryjka, from Sawtry, was diagnosed with breast cancer in September 2019 - and she has been raising money and awareness for breast cancer charities ever since.

Jo is hosting a ‘big pink ball’ at the Sibson Inn Hotel, in Wansford, to raise money for Breast Cancer Now - the UK’s biggest breast cancer charity.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event will be held on October 22 this year - coinciding with Breast Cancer Now’s ‘Wear it Pink’ weekend – during national breast cancer awareness month.

“Last year, I thought I could help out and have a craft fair - and I raised £1,200 for charity,” Jo said.

“I’ve made it my mission to raise money for breast cancer charities every year - and this year we’re going bigger and better by hosting the big pink ball.”

There will be a three course meal followed by dancing to a local band and a ‘tree of life draw’ - where guests can pay to pick envelopes from the tree containing various prizes.

‘Reach out for help’

“Breast Cancer Now is a fantastic organisation that researches cures and treatments, as well as offering support for patients and their families through counselling, group therapy and helplines,” Jo said.

“My message to anybody with breast cancer, or anyone who knows someone going through it, is to reach out and look for help - because I never did. During lockdown I was stuck indoors for the best part of the year because having chemotherapy your immune system is very low - so I was part of the extremely vulnerable group.

“I never realised until afterwards how much help there is out there in terms of support groups and people to talk to. Breast Cancer Now has phone lines where you can ring up and talk to someone. There's all sorts of assistance which I never realised was out there.”