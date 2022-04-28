The family of an army veteran and father who died in a collision in Peterborough earlier this month have said their world is an “emptier place without him.”

Dwayne Southard, 47, of Pemway Drive, Pinchbeck, Lincolnshire, was driving his Volkswagen Caddy on the A16 between Dogsthorpe and Crowland when it was involved in a collision with two HGVs at about 8.20am on Wednesday (13 April).

Emergency services attended but sadly Mr Southard died at the scene.

The scene of the crash at the A16 and Dwayne Southard (inset). Dwayne's family have paid tribute to him this morning, saying 'their world is an emptier place without him'

His family said in tribute: “Dwayne (Chewy) Southard was sadly taken on Wednesday, 13 April.

“Dwayne was recently married to Penny and had started a new life In Pinchbeck, and a new career with British Gas. He had retired after 23 years’ service in the Royal Army Medical Corp.

“He was a caring and thoughtful husband, friend and had found a soul mate with Penny. A father to Molly, son of Jackie and Clive, brother to Shermaine and a true mate to Penny’s sons Ryan and Adam.

“Our world is an emptier place without him.”

The crash caused the road to be closed for several hours while emergency services carried out investigations at the scene.

Police are still appealing for witnesses to the collision to come forward and help them with their investigations.