Peterborough beauty salon Serenity Loves needs you to be a model to help apprentices

A Peterborough entrepreneur has called on the public to help train the workforce of the future.

Jo Bevilacqua, who owns the beauty salon Serenity Loves, in Oundle Road, Orton Longueville, is seeking volunteers to work with her apprentices to help them develop their skills.

She is calling on the community to step forward as models for cuts and colours to hep her apprentices at the salon, which employs 17 people.

Jo said: “This essential support ensures that six dedicated apprentices gain the hands-on experience needed to qualify—and become the future backbone of the hairdressing industry.

Staff at Serenity Loves in Oundle Road, Orton Longueville, Peterborough

"“Our love for apprentices is at the heart of everything we do.

"But the current pressures—from diminishing funding to increasing taxes—are stretching small, independent salons to the brink.

"We believe in the future of hairdressing; we believe in nurturing real people.

"But we can only continue if the community stands with us.

"By becoming a model, you’re not just getting a tidy cut or colour at a hugely discounted price—you’re investing in the dreams of young people, and in the future of our city’s industry.

“This isn’t just about a haircut.

"It’s about giving young people a chance, supporting your local economy, and ensuring hairdressing has a future in Peterborough.

"We’ve committed to doing our part — now we need the community to join us”

Apprenticeship Crisis:

From 2016 to 2022 apprenticeship numbers dropped from around 15,450 to just 5,700 starts.

This has been blamed on a range of financial pressures including increases in minimum wage and national insurance contributions.

New self-employment business models has prompted industry leaders to warn that salons might be unable to take on any apprentices within two years.

The UK’s hair and beauty market is worth £5.8 billion in 2023, home to 61,000 businesses, and employing over 224,000 people. Yet nearly 60 per cent of workers are self-employed, often unable or unwilling to train new talent.

What do the apprentices say?

Cerys, 17: “This apprenticeship has saved me.

"I struggled with anxiety at school and didn’t feel comfortable at college. At Serenity Loves, I’ve grown in confidence, made friends, learned skills, been to London to style hair and have even saved for my first car. I came here with no experience — now I’m building a client base. Without models, I wouldn’t be able to do this.”

Chloe: “After struggling to find a supportive salon, Serenity changed everything. They’ve invested in me, and I’m finally confident in my career path and feel part of a team that genuinely cares, values diversity, and pushes me to succeed.”

Freya, 19: “I chose the apprenticeship path because I’m a hands-on learner. I joined Serenity Loves midway through my Level 2 and they supported me to get qualified. I’ve not just learned hairdressing—I’ve gained a family and a newfound confidence.” Erika (Trainer): “Having completed my own apprenticeship in Hairdressing,

"I believe passionately in hands-on training.

"But with apprenticeships declining across Peterborough and the UK, the community must step in to support a system that builds confidence and real skills.

"Apprenticeships aren’t optional extras — they’re essential for keeping our industry alive.

"Without them, we won’t have skilled stylists in five to 10 years’ time.”

How can you help?

Want to be a model? Visit: www.serenityloves.co.uk/models-serenity-loves/

Call or email: 01733687835 or [email protected]

Spread the word: Please tell your friends, family and colleagues, every model helps.