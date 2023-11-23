News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough-based employer Hotpoint celebrates a double awards success

Triumph is testament to staff’s dedication
Paul Grinnell
By Paul Grinnell
Published 23rd Nov 2023, 11:14 GMT
Updated 23rd Nov 2023, 11:14 GMT
​​White goods maker Hotpoint in Peterborough is celebrating a double awards triumph.

​Hotpoint, which is part of the Whirlpool Corporation and employs more than 1,000 people at its base in Morley Way, Woodston, has won the Achieving Customer Value title as well as the People and Skills title from The Manufacturer MX Awards.

The awards are widely regarded as the gold standard in the industry and are the only peer-reviewed and judged programme of their kind for UK manufacturing.

Left, Hotpoint colleagues Ian Moverley and Louise Verde collect the MX award for People & Skills and top, right, Ian Moverley and Louise Verde are presented with the MX award for Achieving Customer Value. Below, right, Hotpoint colleagues welcome MX awards judges for a site visit in Peterborough.Left, Hotpoint colleagues Ian Moverley and Louise Verde collect the MX award for People & Skills and top, right, Ian Moverley and Louise Verde are presented with the MX award for Achieving Customer Value. Below, right, Hotpoint colleagues welcome MX awards judges for a site visit in Peterborough.
James Goldsmith, managing director for Hotpoint, said: “We were delighted to win not one but two national manufacturing MX awards, especially when you consider some of the other companies and strong brands that had been shortlisted.

"The awards are testament of our commitment to developing our people and to providing value to our customers which has always been at the heart of our business.”

For the Achieving Customer Value award the Hotpoint team demonstrated how a dedication and focus to continuously improve their customer's journey was the key behind their industry.

Hotpoint colleagues Ian Moverley and Louise Verde collect the MX award for People & SkillsHotpoint colleagues Ian Moverley and Louise Verde collect the MX award for People & Skills
For the People & Skills award, the company’s HR team backed by colleagues from Consumer Service showed how the business was built on the strength and dedication of people for more than 112 years.

Grace Gilling, managing director of The Manufacturer, said: “The exceptional achievements of the winners reflect their dedication to manufacturing excellence.

"Our rigorous judging process ensures finalists are evaluated against the highest benchmarks.”

