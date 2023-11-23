Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​​White goods maker Hotpoint in Peterborough is celebrating a double awards triumph.

​Hotpoint, which is part of the Whirlpool Corporation and employs more than 1,000 people at its base in Morley Way, Woodston, has won the Achieving Customer Value title as well as the People and Skills title from The Manufacturer MX Awards.

The awards are widely regarded as the gold standard in the industry and are the only peer-reviewed and judged programme of their kind for UK manufacturing.

James Goldsmith, managing director for Hotpoint, said: “We were delighted to win not one but two national manufacturing MX awards, especially when you consider some of the other companies and strong brands that had been shortlisted.

"The awards are testament of our commitment to developing our people and to providing value to our customers which has always been at the heart of our business.”

For the Achieving Customer Value award the Hotpoint team demonstrated how a dedication and focus to continuously improve their customer's journey was the key behind their industry.

Hotpoint colleagues Ian Moverley and Louise Verde collect the MX award for People & Skills

For the People & Skills award, the company’s HR team backed by colleagues from Consumer Service showed how the business was built on the strength and dedication of people for more than 112 years.

Grace Gilling, managing director of The Manufacturer, said: “The exceptional achievements of the winners reflect their dedication to manufacturing excellence.