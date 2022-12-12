A Peterborough-based business has donated more than 100 Christmas presents to children and their families at a local children’s charity.

Staff at The Institute of Export and International Trade, which is headquartered at the Minerva Business Park, in Lynchwood, came together to donate the presents to Little Miracles – a charity supporting the families of children with additional needs, disabilities and life-limiting conditions.

The company, which has offices in London, Northern Ireland and Belgium, matched the number of presents donated by its staff – who individually wrapped the gifts during their lunch breaks.

Michelle King from Little Miracles with Marco Forgione, Claire Buckingham, Kelly Rawles and Susy Willett from the Institute of Export and International Trade donating Christmas presents to children at Little Miracles

Christmas came early for Little Miracles on Friday (December 8), as members of staff delivered the presents to the centre, in Hartwell Way, Ravensthorpe – putting smiles on the faces of everyone involved.

"We wanted to do something good for the local community,” Kelly Rawles, chief operating officer at The Institute of Export and International Trade, said.

"Times are really tough because of the rising cost of living and we wanted to help to give the children and their families a Christmas they deserve.

"I’m overwhelmed by the number of presents donated by our staff, and incredibly proud of them – not only for their generous donations, but for the time they have committed to wrapping the presents during their lunches all of this week.”

Little Miracles – whose CEO Michelle King told the Peterborough Telegraph in October that the charity was in a “crisis situation” because of the rising cost of living – is a charity close to Kelly’s heart.

"Little Miracles has been brilliant in supporting my children and us as a family,” Kelly, who lives in Hampton with her three children – who all have additional needs – said.

"The support they offer families is incredible, and it’s brilliant to be able to give something back.”

