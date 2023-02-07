​A leading employer in Peterborough is looking to recruit 34 apprentices.​

BGL Insurance, which is based at Fusion House, Katharine Way, in Bretton, is looking for apprentices in a variety of roles across its business operations in Peterborough and Sunderland.

Among its current vacancies are Customer Service Representatives, Emerging Leaders – Commercial Management Programme and roles on its Pathway Programme which provides apprentices with the opportunity to experience different business areas for six months at a time.

Lisa Andrews, Apprenticeships Talent Manager at BGL Insurance, in Peterborough.

The apprenticeships, which have been announced during National Apprenticeship Week, will begin this September.

Lisa Andrews, Apprenticeships Talent Manager at BGL Insurance, which employs abut 1,000 staff in the city, said: “Our apprenticeship programmes, led by our in-house Apprenticeship Team, have continued to grow from strength to strength and we’re so proud of the achievements and dedication our apprentices have shown in developing their careers.

"We’re passionate about investing in our colleagues and nurturing new talent and believe the programmes we offer, provide a fantastic learning experience.

"We’re always on the look out to invest in future talent, from career starters to career switchers and those wanting to gain new skills.

"BGLi’s Apprenticeship programmes support the company’s ambitious growth plans by nurturing the skills and talent we need now and in the future.”

The new recruitment comes eight months after the company announced it was creating 100 ‘hybrid’ jobs as it looked to expand and it announced plans to create 300 jobs last December as it marked its 30th anniversary.

