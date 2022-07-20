A leading employer in Peterborough is creating 100 jobs as it looks to expand seven months after its multi million pound sale.

BGL Insurance, which operates a contact centre in Bretton, is creating 100 ‘hybrid’ jobs to support its growth plans.

It means the new staff will be able to work from the office or from home.

The entrance to BGL Insurance's contact centre in Bretton, Peterborough, where the business is looking to create 100 jobs.

The ability to offer hybrid working might help it avoid some of the challenges many companies face recruiting staff they need as vacancies across all sectors hit a record high.

The company, which is a digital distributor of insurance and household financial services and home to some of the UK’s leading finance brands. currently employs ** people in Peterborough.

It has about three million customers and a company spokesperson said the new hybrid Customer Experience roles would be pivotal in helping the business to retain its market-leading position and support the delivery of new growth.

Laura Mullaney, Customer Director at BGL Insurance, said: “Now is an ideal time to join BGL Insurance as together with the Markerstudy Group, we have ambitious plans.

“We are extremely proud of our Customer Experience colleagues, who are the faces behind many of the brands that UK consumers know and trust.

“The financial services sector is a fast paced and exciting industry to develop a career in and having recently invested in our training and talent programmes, along with the benefits packages offered to colleagues, there has never been a more exciting time to join BGL Insurance.”

BGL Insurance was acquired in a deal reported to be worth £400 million by the Kent-headquartered Markerstudy.

After announcing the deal, Kevin Spencer, group chief executive of Markerstudy, said the ownership of BGL Insurance offered a unique opportunity to accelerate and increase growth potential.

How does a current employee rate working at BGL Insurance?

Rasila Panchal, Customer Experience Representative, added: “I’ve worked for BGL Insurance for over four years now, starting in Sales and progressing to Customer Services and Renewals for car and van insurance.

“Throughout my time here, I’ve had plenty of opportunities to develop my role further, by doing ongoing knowledge and training programmes.

We are continually looking at ways to improve and we hold regular sessions to share our views and feedback on how we can make the customer experience even better.

“I also love that BGLi provides two days a year to volunteer in our local communities. From a reward perspective, we regularly receive vouchers and treats in recognition for our hard work, which is great!”

How do I apply for a job with BGL Insurance?

The jobs will be split across its contact centres in Peterborough and Sunderland, with new recruits delivering multi-channel customer service support.

The new roles are designed to be hybrid, so colleagues will work both in the office and from home.