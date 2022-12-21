A leading employer in Peterborough that is celebrating its 30th anniversary has announced plans to create 300 jobs.

BGL Insurance (BGLi) based in Fusion House, Katharine Way, Bretton, where it employs 1,000 people, says it intends to create the jobs next year as part of an ‘ambitious’ growth agenda.

BGLi also has offices in Sunderland and Wakefield, which are home to 700 staff, and says the extra 300 colleagues will be recruited across the business.

Peter Thompson, chief executive of BGLi, cuts a cake to celebrate the company's 30th anniversary surrounded by staff.

Created in 1992 with the launch of a call centre in Peterborough, when the business was known as Budget, it became the BGL Group in 2007.

In April, BGL’s acquisition by Kent-based Markerstudy Group was completed in a move that saw the famous ComparetheMarket brand become a standalone business and the remainder branded BGLi.

Over the last year BGLi has enjoyed a 35 per cent year-on-year profit growth.

BGLi is a leading digital distributor of personal lines insurance that includes brands Budget Insurance, Dial Direct and Beagle Street.

It is now one of the UK’s largest insurance intermediaries with about three million customers.

Peter Thompson, chief executive, said: “The company was founded by a South African entrepreneur and that innovative spirit remains.

"Now, as part of a much larger group, with strong financial backing, the opportunities ahead for BGLi are extremely exciting.

"Having begun as a single insurance brand, we now operate and look after more than 11 brands within our operation, representing every stage of an insurance customer’s ‘journey’, from buying a policy, to making a claim.

"Not only are we incredibly proud of our customer service – with feedback hitting record levels this year, but our passion to provide very real and exciting career opportunities, continues to help us stand out in a crowded recruitment environment.”

Since its launch, BGLi has donated millions of pounds to good causes.

Mr Thompson said: “We are continually aiming to push the boundaries and strive for excellence and this could not be more true than with our charitable activity.

"In many cases, our charity links have resulted in colleagues forging long-term and personal friendships with charities and good causes close to their hearts.”

Earlier this year, 44 of our colleagues completed the Yorkshire Three Peaks, raising over £30,000 - contributing to over £300,000 in total donations for 2022 and we are just finalising new and exciting plans for next year.

"On so many different levels, 2023 promises to be truly exciting for BGL Insurance and so the phrase ’30 and fabulous’ definitely resonates.”