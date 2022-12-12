A leading employer in Peterborough is celebrating a double awards success.

BGL Insurance (BGLi), based in Fusion House, Katharine Way, Bretton, and which employs 1,000 people in the city, has won two industry accolades at the Insurance Times Awards in London.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The company was named ‘Personal Lines Broker of the Year’ after judges recognised that 2022 was a year of exceptional change for the business following its acquisition by Markerstudy Group.

The team from BGL Insurance celebrating the double awards success

Despite the changes, BGLi continued to manage its staff and three million customers while also achieving a 35 per cent year-on-year profit growth.

The company was also presented with the gold award for the ‘Best use of Technology (Distribution)’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

This recognised that the progress made in automation was key to the firm’s success over the past year, in terms of customer feedback, efficiencies and commercial benefit and staff development.

Peter Thompson, chief executive officer of BGLi, said: “These awards really do highlight the exceptional year that we’ve had as a business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’m incredibly proud of all our teams for their hard work and dedication in continually striving for excellence.

"Not only has the business been through considerable change this year but the wider insurance industry has also experienced a significant regulatory shake-up but through it all, our customers have remained central to our decision making and service delivery.

Advertisement Hide Ad