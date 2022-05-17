A landscaping supplies provider in Peterborough is poised to double its workforce when it relocates to larger premises in the city.

AVS Fencing and Landscaping, has been given the go ahead to convert the former Vehicle and Operator Services Agency (VOSA) site in Saville Road, Westwood, into a builders merchant’s site.

Peterborough City Council planners have approved the company’s proposals to create a trade retail area, demolish an existing 51 sq metres portacabin and put up 2.5 metre high gates and fencing, install vehicle charging points and create space for vehicle and cycle parking.

The plans also involve the refurbishment of an existing large warehouse and the revamp of a smaller building for use as a workshop and storage facility.

The move will allow AVS Fencing, which is currently based in Padholme Road East, to increase its sales which will in turn allow the company to take on more staff.

In document submitted to Peterborough City Council, an agent for the company states: “Growth has been held back over the last couple of years due to the size of the site, particularly limited space for parking and delivery and distribution.

“With the larger site the company will have the ability to stock a wider range of timber products and garden machinery.

"They will also be able to expand their delivery services in the local area.

It adds: “The current Peterborough branch employs 12 full time staff, with an annual turnover of £3.7 million.

"Since establishing themselves in Peterborough, AVS have been brought by Lawsons Building Merchants and now trade as a brand within the wider company group.

"The relocation to the new site is anticipated to increase turnover to £7 million per year and grow the employment base to 25 full time members of staff, once the business has established within the new site.”

Details of the company’s plans comes in the wake of a number of expansion moves by existing Peterborough-based employers.