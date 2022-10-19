Peterborough Arch sculpture in Thorpe Meadows temporarily removed for restoration works

Contractors pictured removing Peterborough Arch sculpture in Thorpe Meadows for restoration.

The Peterborough Arch sculpture in Thorpe Meadows has now been temporarily removed for restoration.

The wooden sculpture, which can be seen from Longthorpe Parkway, was carved out of Iroko wood and pegged together by artist Lee Grandjean in 1988.

However, after 34 years of exposure to the elements, the sculpture is ‘in need of urgent attention’, Nene Park Trust has said.

Matthew Bradbury, chief executive of Nene Park Trust said: “We are proud to host Peterborough Arch within Nene Park.

"The sculpture is an iconic landmark in Peterborough and represents the important role that the city and our beautiful greenspaces have played and continue to play in welcoming new communities to the city.

"We are hopeful that the sculpture can be reinstated next year after some much-needed care and attention.”

Nene Park Trust has said that when the extent of the works needed to restore the sculpture are known it will fundraise to ensure the landmark is ‘not lost from the city’.

History of Peterborough Arch

Artist Lee Grandjean selected the site for the Peterborough Arch and aligned it with the city centre and Peterborough Cathedral.

Its linear shapes represent the architecture of the city and its organic shapes symbolise the greenspace and landscape of the city.

The sculpture is part of the Peterborough Sculpture Collection, which was established by Peterborough Development Corporation.

Nene Park Trust took over the management of the Peterborough Sculpture Collection in December 2020 and has received funding from Arts Council England to carry out