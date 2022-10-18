An opening date has been announced for the new Puttstars mini-golf entertainment centre that is under construction in the Queensgate shopping centre in Peterborough.

The £2.6 million three course mini-golf facility that offers entertainment for all the family will throw open its doors to the public on November 11.

And keen players can start booking now by visiting the Puttstars’ website here.

The new Puttstars entertainment centre is located on the second and third floor of Queensgate’s new leisure extension and is expected to create 30 jobs in front of house and hospitality team roles.

Bosses say the new attraction will bring affordable fun and quality entertainment to Peterborough.

The new centre is operated by the Hollywood Bowl Group, one of the UK’s leading leisure operators, with the Queensgate venue being its its fifth indoor mini-golf centre.

This is how the fun tees up:

The centre seeks to offer what managers describe as the ‘ultimate mini-golf experience with a unique and modern twist’.

It will feature three fun filled nine-hole courses, The Rookie, The Enthusiast and The Master, each with a different level of difficulty.

For the competitive player, scoring is cleverly done online through your mobile, with bragging rights for those who make the coveted leaderboard.

On top of indoor mini-golf fun, guests who visit the centre will also get to enjoy its stylish bar and diner serving up food and drink options, including pizzas, sizzling hotdogs, thick shakes and signature cocktails.

Puttstars will also have an amusement area filled with family favourite games and leading arcade machines to keep the competition going once the putting is done, as well as air hockey and racing games.

Who is the new venue’s manager?

Puttstars in Peterborough will be managed by Jennifer Gillard, of Leicester, who said: “This announcement is a major milestone for the Puttstars brand, as we look forward to opening our fifth indoor mini-golf and entertainment centre in the UK, here in Peterborough.

“We’re thrilled to be supporting the redevelopment of Queensgate Shopping Centre and we can’t wait to welcome family and friends from across the city to have fun and make memories together in our new entertainment centre once work is complete.”

What is the reaction from Queensgate?

So the arrival of Puttstars is a huge boost for the 40-year-old shopping centre, which also expects to unveil the new Empire-run 10 screen cinema that is close to completion on the roof of the mall.

Mark Broadhead, Centre Director at Queensgate Shopping Centre, said: “We are delighted to welcome Puttstars to Peterborough’s Queensgate Shopping Centre.

"This indoor mini-golf centre will be a fantastic addition to our leisure complex, giving people another great way to spend quality time with friends and family.

"Puttstars offers a premium experience, and we are very pleased to welcome them here in Peterborough, especially as part of our new extension which has been so highly anticipated.”

1. Puttstars in Peterborough Jennifer Gillard, the manager of Puttstars in Peterborough, with Mark Broadhead, Queensgate centre director, at the site of the Puttstars mini-golf centre that is under construction in the Queensgate shopping centre. Photo: nw Photo Sales

