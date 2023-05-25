Plot-holders at Wesleyan Road allotments have been left devastated by a prolonged spree of vandalism.

Allotments holders in Peterborough have spoken of suffering “nine days of hell” after a spree of vandalism and arsons.

Between Saturday May 13 and Sunday May 21, the Wesleyan Road allotments in Dogsthorpe have been struck repeatedly by vandals in the middle of the night and the early hours of the morning.

The problems began with perpetrators sneaking in and leaving all of the on-site taps running, before removing the taps completely and pushing over several of the water butts owned by plot-holders the following day.

On Monday May 15 night, the allotments suffered their first arson attack at around midnight, which claimed nine sheds and two greenhouses. Fire crews and police attended the scene, only for those responsible shortly after to return and start a number of new fires. A further two sheds and two greenhouses were destroyed.

This forced site managers Mick and Jackie Coulson to remain on site from 3am until daylight to ensure no further damage was done.

“It’s been nine days of hell,” said Mick.

"We’ve all been living in fear and we’re on tenterhooks every time the phone rings. The whole thing has been so demoralising and we’re worried it will want to make people pack up.”

Further arsons on Friday (May 19) and Sunday night (May 21) saw two further sheds and greenhouses burnt, a bench targeted and caused the death of a chicken.

One plot-holder was left particularly devastated after losing two of his sheds were being used to store rotavators, losing him between £5000-6000.

As well as buildings within the site, several fires have also destroyed fence panels that border houses in neighbouring estates such as Christopher Close, Foxdale and Woodcote Close.

The allotments themselves are among the most popular in Peterborough and are managed by Mick and Jackie on behalf of the council.

The pair received a Community Involvement Civic Award in 2021 for their work at the site they first took up land on in 1972 and have been at for the last 22 years.

The site was also badly hit by arsonists in July 2020.

Anyone that has any materials that could help plot-holders rebuild can contact [email protected]

A Peterborough City Council Spokesperson, said: “We are aware of the vandalism at the Wesleyan Road allotments and have been looking to see what can be done to improve the security of the site."

All of the fires have been categorised as deliberate by the police, who have started an investigation.

Anyone with any information should contact them on 101 and quote 35/37595/23.'

