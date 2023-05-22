An allotment at Wesleyan Road in Dogsthorpe has been targeted by arsonists twice in the same weekend.

The site was also hit at midnight last Monday (May 15) and the fire service has confirmed that it has been called out to the site four times in the last week.

Late on Friday night and into Saturday morning (May 19-20), crews were called to the site to put out a bench fire and returned to their stations by 12:30am.

Damage to the allotments at Wesleyan Road, Dogsthorpe last week. Photo: Elaine Danaher.

At 2:31am on Sunday morning (May 22), crews from Dogsthorpe were again called out to the allotments once again to find that multiple sheds had been set alight. On this occasion, they has returned to their station by 4am.

This follows two incidents on Monday (May 15) and Tuesday (May 16) last week.

On those occasions, crews had to tackle multiple fires involving sheds, greenhouses, fences and pallets. Police have estimated that over £1000 of damage has been caused.

All four incidents have been deemed as deliberate.

An investigation is ongoing, anyone with any information should contact us on 101 and quote 35/37595/23.'

