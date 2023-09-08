News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses

Peterborough agency The Sterling Choice celebrates decade of growth from a 'dining table' business to overseas operator

Co-founder expects tough 10 years ahead
Paul Grinnell
By Paul Grinnell
Published 8th Sep 2023, 13:36 BST- 2 min read
Updated 8th Sep 2023, 13:36 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

​A recruitment firm in Peterborough which began life around a dining table is celebrating a decade of business during which it has extended its operations overseas.

The Sterling Choice, which has offices in at Cygnet Park, Hampton, was founded by Lukas Vanterpool and Gareth Whyatt whose first ‘office’ was a table in a dining room.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

As the business grew they soon moved into an office followed by two more relocations to larger premise. The number of staff grew to 15 and the agency also opened another office in North Carolina, America.

Lukas Vanterpool and Gareth Whyatt, co-founders of The Sterling Choice, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary.Lukas Vanterpool and Gareth Whyatt, co-founders of The Sterling Choice, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary.
Lukas Vanterpool and Gareth Whyatt, co-founders of The Sterling Choice, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary.
Most Popular

Even the Covid-19 pandemic could not halt the expansion of the agency, which specialises in the food manufacturing, fast-moving consumer goods and engineering sectors, which continued to grow and took on four extra staff.

Lukas said: “Reaching this 10-year milestone and scaling to the size we have, is such a great feeling.

"Over the years we have recruited and retained some excellent people which has helped us develop our great reputation and become the go-to recruiter for the food and manufacturing industry.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It’s been fantastic to watch our people and business develop and grow, but we’re not done yet.

"As we enter our second decade, I can’t wait to see that growth continue.”

Lukas said that a crucial moment for the business was when staff were asked to help create the company’s values.

He said: “There was a significant shift in how we behaved when the team developed the values themselves.

“These now embody everything that we do.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Gareth said: “The past decade has been challenging, but the next 10 years in

the food industry will be even tougher.

"With our excellent communication, transparency high standards and great all-round teamwork, I know the team will be able to confidently face any future challenges head on.”

Sterling Choice also supports charitable initiatives within the Peterborough area.

Last year, the firm donated over £4,000 to The Trussell Trust, a national charity

that supports a nationwide network of food banks.

Related topics:PeterboroughTrussell Trust