Peterborough 12 year olds left heartbroken by arson attack set out to raise cash to repair signal box

A pair of Peterborough schoolboys who were left devastated by an arson attack which destroyed an historic signal box have set out to raise hundreds of pounds to help rebuild it.

Harry Cowley (12) was left in tears after hearing about the attack on the signal box at Orton Mere on Monday.

But now he and school friend Oliver Walker (12) are hoping to help Nene Valley Railway repair the destroyed box – by walking the length of the track in April.

Harry (left) and Oliver (right) have raised hundreds of pounds for Nene Valley Railway

Harry, who lives in the Sugar Way Estate in Woodston, said the train mad pair would visit the track most weekends to see the trains.

He said: “I was chilling on my phone when one of my friends messaged me saying ‘uh oh.’ I looked at it, and I literally started going crazy.

“Then I came out here and saw it and I was in tears.”Oliver, from Orton Malborne said he had also been left upset after hearing about what had happened, after reading about it on Google, and visiting the site.

But rather than do nothing, the pair, who go to Nene Park Academy, have decided to put their best foot forward and go on a 10.5 mile walk to raise money.

The fire was started in the early hours of Monday morning

They both set up web fundraising pages, and within less than a day they had raised nearly £1,000.

Oliver said: “We are going to walk from Peterborough all the way to Wansford.”

Harry added: “Our aim is to collect money along the way and give it to Wansford (Nene Valley Railway) once we are done.”

They said they had been given plenty of support ahead of the walk, which they have promised will go ahead on Thursday, April 6 whatever the weather.

A number of cars were destroyed in Cheyney Court, while there were also car fires in Saltmarsh and The Village. Police believe all the fire could be linked.

Anyone with information should call police on 101.