Peaceful gathering outside of Peterborough's Dragonfly Hotel to show support for asylum seekers

A peaceful gathering is to be held outside of The Dragonfly Hotel in Peterborough on Saturday (September 20).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event called ‘Peaceful Peterborough’ will take place outside of the hotel at Thorpe Meadows at 12:30pm.

Organisers, Peterborough Trades Union Council, have arranged for a series of activities, speakers and for a bring-your-own picnic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At present, a different group of protestors have been gathering outside of the hotel weekly to protest about the use of the hotel for asylum seekers. The government moved in around 150 asylum seekers to the hotel in November 2024.

The Dragonfly Hotel at Thorpe Meadows.

Members of the Trade Unions Council have accepted and are supportive of the right to protest but have called these protests ‘unnecessary’ and ‘unkind’ to the asylum seekers currently residing there.

A spokesperson for the group said: “We have taken the opportunity each week, and this Saturday, to show our solidarity with the asylum seekers – who did not choose to be in this specific hotel in Peterborough.

The previous government created the horrendous backlog of claims, coupled with the impact of Brexit (as we can no longer send them back to the EU), both of which has led to the huge increase in boat crossings to England. Private companies, such as SERCO, are the ones benefiting. “Peterborough has a proud history of welcoming people from all over the world to its city. The diversity of our cultures, heritages and languages enriches Peterborough and we want to celebrate it rather than rally against it. We want the asylum seekers to feel welcome, just like many who are now locals felt when they first arrived here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We hope this event brings the community together to celebrate diversity and commonality.”

A spokesperson for the force said: “We are aware of weekly protests outside the Dragonfly Hotel in Peterborough and have provided a proportionate policing response to ensure a safe environment for protestors and counter protestors to express their views peacefully.”