New use of hotel said to be ‘short-term’

About 146 asylum seekers are to be moved into an ‘iconic’ Peterborough hotel over the next three days.

It is understood the group of single men will be moved into the hotel at Thorpe Meadows as part of the Government’s efforts to accommodate increasing numbers of asylum seekers entering the UK but will only remain for the ‘short term.’

Peterborough City Council was told today (November 14) that the Home Office had chosen the Dragonfly Hotel, which overlooks the rowing lake, as a refuse for the asylum seekers.

An email sent to councillors by Rob Hill, the council’s service director, housing and communities, and seen by the Peterborough Telegraph, states: “We have today (November 14) been informed by the Government that it has taken the decision to accommodate a number of asylum seekers at The Dragonfly Hotel in Thorpe Meadows, Peterborough.

“We had a meeting with the Home Office, Serco (which is responsible for placing the asylum seekers), and colleagues in health and the police as the situation is moving at quite a fast pace, and we want to make sure the impact on services and community tensions are kept to a minimum and ensure the immediate safeguarding needs of the arrivals are met.

He states: “At present, we have been advised that there are 146 single male asylum seekers arriving over the next three days at this location.

"The Home Office advises that this is intended to be a short-term placement, though they have no clarity on an end date.

“The Home Office has also advised that it will continue to provide core support services via its operator (Serco), to include food, financial support and medical assistance.

But Mr Hill also adds: “Peterborough has a proud history of welcoming asylum seekers and others in need to the city, but in a planned and co-ordinated way.

He warns: "Our resources are already stretched – we are already well above our Dispersed Accommodation quota and housing far more than our share of asylum seekers than other areas of the country.

"In addition, we believe that The Dragonfly is not the ideal location with the hotel sited in a residential area with limited access to services and amenities.”

Former Peterborough MP Paul Bristow, who campaigned against the use of the Great Northern Hotel as a refuge for asylum seekers said: “Once again Peterborough is being used as a dumping ground for what is a Government problem.

"The Dragonfly is an iconic hotel and is the wrong location for this type of use.

"Peterborough already has more asylum seekers that any other place in the East of England.”