The location for the new Orton Sportsbar and Fanzone that will open in the Ortongate Shopping Centre in Peterborough in November

The owner of the soon-to-open Ortongate Sportsbar and Fanzone in Peterborough has outlined his vision for the new venue.

The bar, which will be located in the Ortongate Shopping Centre, has just had its licence application approved by Peterborough councillors and is expected to open in November.

Lloyd McPherson, owner of LSM Enterprises, said he wanted the venue, which will have eight large TV screens, to be a community-orientated venue where the health and safety of customers will be his top priority.

Security measures will be put in place and three security guards will be employed to keep customers and other members of the public safe in the venue.

Mr McPherson said: “My vision for the bar is a community hub where families can come to watch and enjoy sport – all televised sporting events - and sit and converse in a safe environment.

"It's about the community and building something in the Orton Centre, generating footfall which will support surrounding businesses in the process.

"I want this bar to work and because of that I have committed to a 10 year lease.

“I want to support families and the Orton Academy School with fund-raising and other events.”

He said the layout will involve the bar split into two areas with a soundproof sliding door creating a quieter space within a space.

The Fanzone will be at the front and a Sportsbar café will be located at the rear of the unit with its own entrance from the shopping mall.

Mr McPherson said: “I will have numerous clubs being run from the bar. I have been approached by local people enquiring about bingo, chess club, bridge club, darts team, pool team and a snooker team.

Meals from a varied menu, including Sunday roasts, will be sold in the bar and made in a fully operational commercial kitchen with an appointed accomplished chef.

When the works to fit out the bar are completed, its opening hours will be 8am to 8pm.