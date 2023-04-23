News you can trust since 1948
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
18 hours ago Julian Clary honoured Paul O’Grady with Blankety Blank-style eulogy
14 hours ago How cinemas and venues will limit disruption during UK emergency alert
15 hours ago Wedding of Charles and Camilla recreated on Netflix’s The Crown
16 hours ago Showbiz stars pay tribute to Dame Edna star Barry Humphries
17 hours ago Dame Edna star Barry Humphries dies in hospital aged 89
18 hours ago Euromillions winning numbers for £88million jackpot- millionaire maker

Plans unveiled to open sports bar in Peterborough's Ortongate Shopping Centre

New venture could create up to 10 jobs

Paul Grinnell
By Paul Grinnell
Published 21st Apr 2023, 20:28 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Apr 2023, 20:36 BST

Plans have been drawn up for a sports bar in a Peterborough shopping centre.

The Ortongate Sportsbar and Fanzone will be located in the Ortongate Shopping Centre and it is hoped will open at the start of the football Premier League 23/24 season.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The plans have been drawn up by LSM Enterprises and the sports bar is expected to create six to 10 jobs including a manager and staff supervisor.

The interior of the unit that it is planned will be transformed into a Sportsbar and Fanzone at the Ortongate Shopping Centre in Peterborough.The interior of the unit that it is planned will be transformed into a Sportsbar and Fanzone at the Ortongate Shopping Centre in Peterborough.
The interior of the unit that it is planned will be transformed into a Sportsbar and Fanzone at the Ortongate Shopping Centre in Peterborough.
Most Popular

A planning application has been submitted to Peterborough City Council for consent to display an LED name sign on the front of the unit.

An alcohol licensing application will also be submitted.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Business owner Lloyd McPherson said: “The bar will show all types sport - football, American football, snooker, pool, darts and boxing – on about eight large TV screens with a screen projector above the main bar.”

The plans also feature a café and outdoor seating in the mall.

The interior of the unit that it is planned will be transformed into a Sportsbar and Fanzone at the Ortongate Shopping Centre in Peterborough.The interior of the unit that it is planned will be transformed into a Sportsbar and Fanzone at the Ortongate Shopping Centre in Peterborough.
The interior of the unit that it is planned will be transformed into a Sportsbar and Fanzone at the Ortongate Shopping Centre in Peterborough.
Read More
Buyers sought for part of a Peterborough shopping centre that has a price tag of...
Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The Ortongate Shopping Centre in Peterborough.The Ortongate Shopping Centre in Peterborough.
The Ortongate Shopping Centre in Peterborough.
Related topics:Peterborough