Plans have been drawn up for a sports bar in a Peterborough shopping centre.

The Ortongate Sportsbar and Fanzone will be located in the Ortongate Shopping Centre and it is hoped will open at the start of the football Premier League 23/24 season.

The plans have been drawn up by LSM Enterprises and the sports bar is expected to create six to 10 jobs including a manager and staff supervisor.

The interior of the unit that it is planned will be transformed into a Sportsbar and Fanzone at the Ortongate Shopping Centre in Peterborough.

A planning application has been submitted to Peterborough City Council for consent to display an LED name sign on the front of the unit.

An alcohol licensing application will also be submitted.

Business owner Lloyd McPherson said: “The bar will show all types sport - football, American football, snooker, pool, darts and boxing – on about eight large TV screens with a screen projector above the main bar.”

The plans also feature a café and outdoor seating in the mall.

