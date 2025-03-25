Owner of Cambridgeshire Listed Building ordered to carry out repairs

Franks Butchers currently fenced off to protect residents

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The owner of a Grade II listed building in a Cambridgeshire town has been ordered to make repairs – or face prosecution.

The front of the former Franks butchers in Wisbech Market Place, is damaged and currently fenced off to protect the public from falling debris.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fenland District Council has served a ‘section 215 notice’ requiring specific repairs including propping, repointing, cleaning of brickwork and gutter clearance.

The former Franks Butchers building in Wisbech

Failure to comply with a section 215 notice can lead to prosecution.

Members of the public and the council have been frustrated by the slow pace of work at the site. Listed Building consent was granted in June last year (2024) for works that would help remedy the detrimental impact the building has on the area, but work has not been done.

Cllr Dee Laws, Fenland District Council's portfolio holder for planning, said: “We’re doing everything we can to preserve this important building, to ensure it is an asset to Wisbech Market Place and to prevent the conservation area being adversely affected by it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our focus also remains on the former Cashino slots building at 5 Market Place where some progress is being made. We will continue to keep pressure up in relation to that building and take further action as necessary.”

The council continues to work with the owners of the former Cashino slots store, which was hit by fire. Whilst that building could be considered as having a similar impact on the area, works have and are being taken to remove the fire damaged sections of the building and shore the façade. Progress is continuing to be made with that building, whereas, there has been little if any progress on fixing 10 Market Place despite consent being granted.