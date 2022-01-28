Over £2500 raised for village shop near Peterborough hit by ram-raiders

The incident happened at around 3am in the morning at Thorney Food Stores on Wisbech Road.

Police have said that nothing was taken but that the suspects had fled the scene by the time they arrived.

The owner, a popular local man named Moe, continued to trade on Wednesday but now faces the cost of completely replacing the damaged shopfront. It is the fourth time he has been targeted by ram-raiders and the second time in the last couple of years.

Damage caused to the frontage of Thorney Food Stores.

The fundraiser, which has raised over £2700 on Friday (January 28) morning, has been started by local business owner Paul Caird. He said: “I am starting this fundraiser as this is the second time in a few years now that Moe has been subject to a ram raid on his shop.

“I run my own business and know myself if this was to happen to us we would just feel like giving up

“I just hope we can pull together and raise some much-needed funds to help Moe and staff while they get the shop sorted.”

Peterborough MP has also visited the shop and has said that he will be working with councillors to put more bollards in front of the shop.

Peterborough MP Paul Bristow visits Thorney Food Stores.

He added: “I am disgusted at the damage caused to Thorney Food Stores by an attempted ram raid. It is the fourth time this shop has been hit.

“We discussed more bollards at the entrance and I will work with councillors to try and make this happen.

“Thank you to those who have set up the GoFundMe page.”

To donate to the repairs at Thorney Food Stores, visit www.gofundme.com/f/helping-moe-and-staff.