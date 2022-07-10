More than 2,500 children from 40 schools across the country attended the Food and Farming Day at the East of England Showground in Peterborough.

The event, credited as “outstanding” by Welland Academy teachers, was organised by Kids Country, the educational arm of the East of England Agricultural Society.

The school children had a hands-on learning experience from 70 educators from food, farming and conservation.

It meant they could experience eight different ‘learning zones’, including: Field to Fork, All About Animals, Interactive Area, The Sheep Show, History of the Working Horse and the Working Dog, Machinery, Small Displays and Tractor Ride.

Kids Country education manager, Sandra Lauridsen, said: “After a two-year break due to the pandemic, I don’t think any of us involved in organising the Food and Farming Day could stop smiling.

"To see over 2,500 children having such a fun day whilst also learning so much engaging with our educators makes all the hard work more than worth it.

“We are so proud of our Food and Farming Day - it is a unique learning experience for children from across the East of England and we can’t wait to see it go from strength to strength.

"I would also like to say a huge thank you to all the volunteers who helped make the day happen and also all the educators who put such effort in to their displays – the children learned so much.”

Children from Welland Academy were among several schools from the region at the event on July 1.

Rebecca Pallister, from Welland Academy, said: “The Food and Farming Day was so well planned – all the information was fantastic and every staff member I had the pleasure to speak to was fantastic.

"The educators were also amazing and our children thoroughly enjoyed the event. The only problem we had was that we wished we were able to stay at the event even longer because it was so outstanding.