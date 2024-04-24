Orton Longueville grammar school 50th anniversary reunion at Milton Golf Club. The group collected spectacles to send to Africa

The room was buzzing when a group of school friend held a special reunion five decades after leaving Orton Longueville Grammar School.

Students from the school – the forerunner of what today is known as Nene Park Academy – met earlier this month, to catch up, reminisce, and help a cause set up by one of their number. .

It was only the second time the group had come together, a mix of students who left in 1972 after taking GCSE ‘O’ Levels and those who stayed on into the sixth form to study for ‘A’ Levels and left in 1974.

The first occasion marked the 40th anniversary, following a marathon months-long search to locate approximately 70 pupils who arrived as new starters in 1967 having passed their 11+ exam. The grammar school had a two-form entry system, and pupils were allocated to a form depending on the initial of their surname.

The initial search found several people had sadly died while a large number were also living overseas and unable to attend. It was one of that group, now re-located to the UK, who suggested the idea of a 50th anniversary reunion. For the organisers it was now just a simple task to refer to the original contact list and send an email.

The response was overwhelmingly positive – as was the subsequent request to bring with them unwanted spectacles and sunglasses. Forty-five pairs have now been donated to Specs for Africa, a local initiative set up by a former student which is changing lives in isolated communities in some of the poorest parts of Africa. In addition a further 100+ pairs of simple reading glasses were purchased with leftover funds.

The reunion was organised by Judith Wojtowicz, David McPartlin and Karen Trevor (nee Edwards). They said afterwards: “The room was buzzing, another happy day of catching-up and sharing memories. People travelled from far and wide although ferry and train disruption prevented others from getting to us.”