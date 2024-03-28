Campaign launched to send unwanted Peterborough glasses to help African communities

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new campaign to help give the gift of sight to communities in Africa has been launched at Peterborough City Hospital.

A Stamford couple, Peter and Anne Corder, have been sending thousands of pre-loved specs to communities in Kenya, Zambia, Zimbabwe and Malawi.

These donated glasses have enabled more people to resume close-up work as part of their everyday lives; from repairing fishing nets and doing weaving and beadwork to sell baskets and jewellery, to helping with cooking, education and hairdressing.

Staff from North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust’s ophthalmology department with one of the Specs for Africa collecting boxes

The appeal for help is now being extended to staff and patients using North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust’s ophthalmology services.

As regular travellers to east and southern Africa for many years, Peter and Anne set up the ‘Specs for Africa’ project from their own home near Stamford around two years ago.

In that time, almost 3,000 pairs of specs have been sent out to the communities.

Anne said: “During one trip we took out old reading spectacles to see if they would be of any benefit to local people with sight challenges living in rural communities. The glasses were transformational – enabling people to read, do close-up work and resume normal lives – things that we take for granted here in the UK.”

The specs have helped thousands of people in Africa

Branded collecting boxes are being delivered to the eye departments at Peterborough City, Hinchingbrooke and Stamford & Rutland hospitals – where donors can drop off their pre-loved specs and sunglasses for both adults and children.

These will be processed, cleaned, repackaged in microfibre pouches (so the cases are not required) and delivered to people in communities who need them most.

Steve Joy, North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust Divisional Operations Manager for Ophthalmology and OMFS (Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery) said: “This is a fantastic and very heartwarming initiative, and one which we are happy to encourage our staff, patients and visitors to support if they can.

“We are in the fortunate position within our hospitals to provide excellent eye health care to local people and applaud any scheme that can help improve the lives of those who cannot easily access services of their own.”

Peter added: “When your eyesight deteriorates in rural Africa, there are no high street opticians. Most people simply accept the inevitable, but all that is changing thanks for the many local people who have donated their pre-loved specs.

We have been donated some ophthalmic equipment to be able to re-purpose the specs and in turn transform African lives.”