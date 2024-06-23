Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Grateful dementia support charity says generous contribution will make ‘a huge difference to the lives of people affected by dementia’

The organisers of the Thorney Festival have made a significant donation to one of the UK’s most beloved charities.

The kindly team which makes up the Thorney Festival Association (TFA) presented a cheque for £500 to the Alzheimer's Society on June 12, outside the village’s Bedford Hall landmark.

Thorney Festival Association secretary John Shearman explained why the committee chose the Alzheimer's Society as the 2023 festival’s selected charity:

Ade Gardner (2L) of the Alzheimer's Society receives a £500 cheque from TFA secretary John Sheaman. TFA president Charles Horrell (L) and committee member Richard Hounsell (R) are also pictured.

“Members of the group have been touched by a diagnosis of dementia and wanted to help their local communities,” he said.

The generous donation was raised at various events throughout the 2023 Thorney Festival, which ran from September 4-17 last year.

Co-organiser, John said the aim of the Thorney Festival “is to lay on something that all the village can enjoy, at minimal cost.”

While most of the events – which included model railway displays, open house events and art workshops – were free, donations were encouraged, both to help with running costs and to support the Alzheimer's Society, the committee’s selected charity.

Natalie Skipper, is the regional fundraiser for the Alzheimer’s Society:

“We cannot thank the Thorney Festival Association enough, and their members, for raising £500 for Alzheimer’s Society, and for making such a huge difference to the lives of people affected by dementia, she said.

Natalie said this support could not have come at a more vital time, as “one in three people born today will develop dementia in their lifetime.

“Dementia is currently the UK’s biggest killer,” she added.

The significance of the TFA’s £500 contribution was put into perspective by Natalie:

“Too many people face dementia alone, but a £10 donation could cover the cost of that first telephone conversation with one of our expert Dementia Advisers.”

Anyone affected by dementia should not, Natalie implored, hesitate to reach out: