Organisers of ‘Growing Together in Peterborough’ food strategy want to hear from you
and live on Freeview channel 276
A food strategy which aims to offer Peterborians more healthy and affordable food choices is seeking input - from Peterborians.
The feedback initiative – which will be in the form of a survey – follows on from the ‘Growing Together in Peterborough’ exhibition, which ran at Peterborough Museum near the end of 2023.
The exhibition was accompanied by a memorable arts trail which was conceived to stimulate discussion about reducing waste and supporting local, seasonal and sustainable food production.
The survey will be an integral part of organisers’ aims to develop a sustainable food strategy for the city.
Lauren Kendrick, Founder of Flourish Peterborough and Chair of the Peterborough Food Partnership, emphasised that gaining local views, opinions, and feedback, is the only way to find out what local residents truly want to see happen with the city’s food scene.
“Across Peterborough, we have an amazing array of residents, community groups, growers and other food businesses,” she said.
“Now is the time to get their voices heard to help develop a food action plan that benefits everyone.”
The team behind the survey comes from the Peterborough Food Partnership: a network of representatives from the local farming community, food businesses, the public sector, Peterborough City Council, NGOs, community food groups and local academic institutions.
Their long-term goal is to help ensure all Peterborians have access to a sustainable, healthier, and more inclusive food culture which is maintained by local produce and independent businesses.
Lauren was keen to highlight the fact that, although filling out surveys may not seem like the most dynamic way of moving the strategy forward, it will have an immediate and direct impact.
“This is about action,” she said, “not just words.”
Everyone taking part in the survey can rest assured that the information collected will only be used to aid in the development of a future food strategy for Peterborough.
The data will be applied to help form a joined-up approach to adapting and supporting the food system across the city, and the surrounding area, over the coming years.Anyone who would like to fill out the survey can do so by visiting www.flourishpeterborough.co.uk/survey.