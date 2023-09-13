Watch more videos on Shots!

A new arts trail made up of large-scale illustrations in shop windows has been revealed.

The ‘Growing Together in Peterborough’ trail - which is made up of ten shop window displays - has been created by local artists to accompany the ‘Growing Together in Peterborough’ exhibition at Peterborough Museum.

The trail extends all the way from Westraven Community Cafe to the Key Theatre and on to Queensgate through to the Food Hall on Bridge Street.

James Tovey's artwork adorns the Food Hall on Bridge Street. It is, he says, a good example of a place where people "can find out what fresh meat, sausages or fish properly prepared should be like."

Funded by Arts Council National Lottery Project Grants and running until the end of September, the exhibition and arts trail aim to stimulate discussion about reducing waste and supporting local, seasonal and sustainable food production.

The curator of the project, Lauren Kendrick - who is also the founder of Flourish Peterborough and Chair of the Peterborough Food Partnership and Strategy - described the trail as “absolutely incredible.”

“It’s been a great way to spark conversations about what food means to us and discuss how we could create more sustainable and connected food systems in the future.”

Rose Croft is one of the artists who has contributed to the trail. “I think this project is of huge value,” she said, “as, collectively, we are becoming very disconnected from the origins of many products we use and consume.”

Putting the finishing touches to a window installation at the Peterborough Museum.

The ten windows around the city are based on different themes related to food, such as connecting with the ground, community growing, seasonal food, climate, supporting local food suppliers, and healthy food for healthy people.

Local artist and craftsman James Tovey believes the project couldn’t be more timely, as “food and food security is such a potent, relevant topic at the moment.”

“Being old enough to remember the high streets in the west country during the 1970s - before the supermarkets and large retail stores took customers away from smaller, independent shops - I do feel we have lost out.”

He added: “You only have to go to a local farm shop or good independent butcher or fishmonger, such as you’ll find in the Food Hall on Bridge Street, to find out what fresh meat, sausages or fish properly prepared should be like.”