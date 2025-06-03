Opposition grows to plans to open adult gaming centre in Peterborough's Hereward Cross

Planned gaming centre will employ 11 staff

Opposition is growing to plans to open an adult gaming centre in a new unit created from the former Wilko store in Peterborough’s Hereward Cross Shopping Centre.

A spate of objections have been lodged with Peterborough from residents and organisations concerned at the impact of the proposals on the city centre.

They have been triggered by a planning application for a change to the retail use of unit 6 at Hereward Cross and the submission of a request for an adult gaming centre premises licence for the premises.

A new unit to be created from part of the former Wilko store at Hereward Cross Shopping Centre, Peterborough, could become a new adult gaming centre

The request has been submitted by London-based Chongie Entertainment UK, which operates under the trading names Little Macau and Little Vegas.

It wants to transfer its Little Vegas outlet at 16 Broadway to the larger unit at Hereward Cross.

But the new plans seem to be adding to growing criticisms about the increasing number of gaming centres and betting shops in Peterborough city centre.

Peterborough Civic Society has submitted a letter of objection to the council about the plans for Hereward Cross.

The notice which outlines plans to use part of the former Wilko store at Hereward Cross Shopping Centre, Peterborough, as an adult gaming centre

The Society states: “We are increasingly uneasy about the growing trend which has seen gambling organisations exploit the decline in demand for retail premises in the city centre, with the associated further economic and structural decline.

"The general attractiveness of the city centre is further diminished by such establishments, and there is a widespread perception that social problems and issues ensue.

It adds: “The block opposite the Hereward Shopping Centre is already overwhelmed by three gaming centres and three betting shops, more than half the units in the block.

"The loss of another prominent shop unit in this central area designated for shopping and café/restaurant use will be further detrimental to the character of the area.

A statement from Cambridgeshire police also reveals that in 12 months there have been seven incidents of violence, assault and anti-social behaviour attributed to the current premises on 16 Broadway, Peterborough

A number of objections have also been received from people living nearby.

One resident stated: “Disgusting. Will attract even more horrible behavior. As if we don't already have enough of that in the city centre.”

Just a couple of weeks ago Peterborough MP Andrew Pakes urged Prime Minister Keir Starmer to help residents take back control of the high street as the numbers of betting shops and gaming arcades grew.

Mr Pakes asked that ministers should meet with campaigners to discuss ways that local communities could take control of the high streets.

However, in a statement with the planning application, Chongie has promised to ensure the premises at 16 Broadway are only used in future for retail.

It states: "Chongie Entertainment Ltd has an existing long lease at 16 Broadway which runs until January 2037.

"The applicant will provide a signed legal agreement confirming sub-letting only to a retail use.”