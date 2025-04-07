New plans to open new and larger adult gaming centre in Peterborough's Hereward Cross

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans involve a ‘premises swap’

A new and larger adult gaming centre could open in Peterborough if plans are approved.

Chongie Entertainment Ltd is seeking the go ahead to open a Little Vegas adult gaming centre in part of the former Wilko store in the Hereward Cross Shopping Centre.

The company wants to move its existing Little Vegas gaming centre at 16 Broadway into newer and larger premises at unit 6 in the shopping centre.

A section of the former Wilko store in Hereward Cross Shopping Centre could become an adult gaming centre under new plans

However, the proposal comes amid growing concerns at the number of adult gaming centres in the city centre.

But Chongie has vowed that while the move will mean an increase in size from the current 90 square metres floor space in Broadway to 483 square metres in Hereward Cross, there will not be another adult gaming centre at 16 Broadway.

It says if the plans are approved it will ensure the empty unit in Broadway is only used for retail purposes.

A document submitted with the planning application states: “In this respect, the relevant balance of uses in respect to the number of retail units and adult gaming centres on Broadway (and within the city centre) will remain unchanged.

"Chongie Entertainment Ltd has an existing long lease at 16 Broadway which runs until January 2037.

"The applicant will provide a signed legal agreement confirming sub-letting only to a retail use.

It adds: “The application seeks to maintain a beneficial use within the city centre for 24-hour trading, allowing activity in Peterborough outside of normal trading hours.

"The application simply seeks to move an existing use to an alternative location on the opposite side of Broadway, thereby ensuring the continued retention of jobs and ongoing contribution to the health and vitality of Peterborough city centre.”

The document also states though that there will be a six week handover period if the proposal is accepted by Peterborough City Council.

The number of adult gaming centres in Peterborough has prompted concerns to be voiced by city MP Andrew Pakes.

He has warned: “We need a much stronger local plan to set out limits on betting and gambling shops and to address the cumulative impact of these on the city centre.

“I’ll be arguing in Parliament for more effective powers for councils to manage their high streets and to stop developments damaging local areas.”

The Wilko store at Hereward Cross was left empty in 2023 following the collapse of the national retailer.

Plans to revamp the centre were unveiled at the beginning of the year as owner HCP Investments looked to split the unit into two.