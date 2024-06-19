Watch more of our videos on Shots!

New drive-thru will create 50 jobs

​The finishing touches are being put to a new drive-thru outlet in Peterborough for the coffeehouse and restaurant chain Tim Hortons.

​The Tim Hortons coffee shop and restaurant has been built on the southern part of a large car park originally used by the former Toys ‘R’ Us store off Bourges Boulevard.

The outlet is expected to create 50 jobs full and part-time jobs and will serve food and drink to take away or consume on the premises.

The Tim Hortons fast food drive-thru coffee shop and restaurant in Bourges Boulevard, Peterborough

Plans for the outlet were submitted to Peterborough City Council by TH PBoro, based in Long Bennington near Grantham, and approved in December 2022.

The development will feature 37 parking spaces with six cycle parking spaces and a single accessible car parking space.

Once completed, it will be the first Tim Hortons outlet in Cambridgeshire, with the closest of the brand’s restaurants being at Northampton’s Riverside Retail Park.

An opening date has not been given for the venue but documents submitted with the planning application state that Tim Hortons ‘intends to open its new coffee shop/restaurant at the earliest opportunity’.

The statement adds: “Tim Hortons should not be regarded as a hot food takeaway.

“Analysis of sales from existing Tim Hortons drive-thru premises confirms that the sale of hot food for consumption off the premises only comprises around 15 per cent of total sales.

“The offer is one where there is a mix of sales of hot and cold food and drink for consumption both on and off the premises.”