Annual agricultural event going from strength-to-strength thanks to ‘strong public support’

The organisation that manages the Open Farm Sunday initiative says this year’s nationwide event on June 9 achieved a new benchmark in the number of visitors attending.

Linking Environment And Farming (LEAF) said it welcomed 180,000 visitors to 241 events across the country last month, surpassing last year’s visitor numbers by 9,100 – a five per cent increase.

“It was fantastic to see such strong public support on the day with thousands of people travelling to visit farms across the UK,” said LEAF chief executive, David Webster.

More than 12,000 visitors passed through the gates of Park Farm in Thorney to enjoy Open Farm Sunday on June 9 (image: Tim Scrivener)

Now in its 18th year, the aim of Open Farm Sunday, David asserted, is to “showcase the crucial role of farmers as food producers and custodians of the land.”

He explained:

“The increase in visitor numbers to Open Farm Sunday events… this year underscores the public's genuine interest in sustainable farming and desire to form deeper connections with farm businesses in their local community.”

This tallies nicely with what farmers themselves hope to achieve by hosting an Open Farm Sunday event.

According to LEAF, 86 per cent of Open Farm attendees said they learned something new about farming during their visit (image: Tim Scrivener)

Each year, LEAF conducts a survey of farmer hosts following the open day. The top three reasons why farm businesses took part in Open Farm Sunday remain the same, with farmers keen to promote a positive image of the farming industry (88 per cent), to improve community relations (80 per cent) and to inform the public about sustainable farming practices (75 per cent).

“This shows how the relevance of the campaign has stood the test of time and the enthusiasm for it continues to thrive and grow as we enter our 19th year,” David said.

Michael Sly of Park Farm in Thorney is a veteran Open Farm Sunday host, having participated every Covid-free year since the initiative began in 2006.

He and his small army of dedicated helpers and volunteers saw an incredible 12,000 visitors visit his farm last month:

“Open Farm Sunday has always been a highlight for us,” he said.

“The enthusiasm and curiosity from visitors, both young and old, affirm the importance of these interactions in fostering a better understanding of farming and food production.”

Visitor Carly echoed Michael’s observations.

“Our farm visit was enjoyed by three generations; grandparents, parents, and children,” she said.

“We were inspired by the passion and knowledge of the farm staff and left feeling proud of our British farmers.”

She added:

“It prompted great discussions about food production and the environment in the car on the way home; my children hadn't considered a farming career before our visit but now they do.”

LEAF’s survey revealed 86 per cent of attendees said they had learned something new about farming during their visit, and that 91 per cent of visitors had been motivated to buy more British food

Farmer Lorna Burdge of North Waterhayne Farm said she was “completely overwhelmed” by the success of hosting their first ever Open Farm Sunday.

“The number of visitors exceeded our expectations, and the feedback was positive,” she said.

“We’re already planning next year’s event!”