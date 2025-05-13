On The Green Festival organisers release statement after event that would have seen Liberty X and The Hoosiers perform in Peterborough was cancelled

Festival was due to take place over the May bank holiday weekend

The organisers of a festival which was due to take place in Peterborough later this month have spoken out after they cancelled the event.

The On The Green Festival was due to take place at Peterborough Embankment in the city centre on May 24 and May 25.

Acts including Liberty X, The Hoosiers, Big Brovas and Phants and Small were all lined up to perform at the event.

But on Monday (May 12), the event was cancelled by the organisers.

A picture saying ‘event cancelled’ was published on the event’s Facebook page – a page that has now been deleted.

On the Facebook page before it was deleted, the organisers said that refunds were being processed.

No statement was issued originally, but on Tuesday (May 13), the organisers published the following on their website:

Hi everyone, as you may have seen yesterday, we announced that The On The Green Festival cancelled.

Before we got anymore hate we wanted to make sure that refunds were our priority, and all ticket companies are now processing refunds.

Since making the announcement it has sparked even more negativity, and this has been a constant thing that we have had to deal with from day 1.

This event was never a scam as a lot of people would like to think and we are now walking away after investing £30,000 for the main acts, deposits and on infrastructure as well as money spend on marketing.

Unfortunately, we had nearly £20,000 worth of event stipulations placed on us by the events team for the embankment and that left us no option but to look at cutting some costs somewhere which led to looking at sales per day and reducing to 2 days then we also had no choice but to reduce our event capacity from 5000 per day to 3000 per day.

With all these constant changes it’s been very challenging and put a lot of strain on the event that no-one will understand to even try and advertise as well as focusing on making the event go ahead and making it a success for the city.

After all this due to not hitting sales needed within the time we needed to due to the lack of support for the event, we had to make the decision we did not want to and cancel the event.

Events rely on ticket sales and we wanted nothing but to grow this event and really get Peterborough on the map.

We would like to thank them that did support the event and we are sorry for the disapointment of having to cancel.

Music acts who have had chart success – including Liberty X, The Hoosiers, Phats and Small, Big Brovaz and Lolly, were all set to perform, and there was also a range of tribute acts also set to appear.

It is not the first time a big music event on Peterborough Embankment has been cancelled at short notice.