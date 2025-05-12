The festival was set to be held later this month

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A huge festival planned for Peterborough Embankment has been cancelled, according to the event’s Facebook page.

The On The Green Festival was due to take place in the city centre on May 24 and May 25.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Acts including Liberty X, The Hoosiers, Big Brovas and Phants and Small were all lined up to perform at the event.

The On The Green Festival has been cancelled

However, on Monday, May 12, on the events Facebook page, an image saying ‘Event Cancelled’ has appeared.

Ticket holders have commented on the page, saying they have also been told the event was not going ahead.

No more information has been given by the organisers – other than replies to some people on their Facebook page, saying the reason for the cancellation would be given tomorrow (May 13).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In one reply they said: “All ticket providers have been notified to issue refunds and are processing them.”

The Peterborough Telegraph has contacted the organisers for more information, and has been told a statement would be coming on Tuesday (May 13)