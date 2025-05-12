Peterborough On The Green Festival that was set to bring bands including The Hoosiers, Liberty X and Phats and Small to Embankment 'cancelled'
A huge festival planned for Peterborough Embankment has been cancelled, according to the event’s Facebook page.
The On The Green Festival was due to take place in the city centre on May 24 and May 25.
Acts including Liberty X, The Hoosiers, Big Brovas and Phants and Small were all lined up to perform at the event.
However, on Monday, May 12, on the events Facebook page, an image saying ‘Event Cancelled’ has appeared.
Ticket holders have commented on the page, saying they have also been told the event was not going ahead.
No more information has been given by the organisers – other than replies to some people on their Facebook page, saying the reason for the cancellation would be given tomorrow (May 13).
In one reply they said: “All ticket providers have been notified to issue refunds and are processing them.”
The Peterborough Telegraph has contacted the organisers for more information, and has been told a statement would be coming on Tuesday (May 13)