Manic Street Preachers' Peterborough gig officially cancelled as no replacement dates available

The organisers of a planned gig by Welsh rockers Manic Street Preachers which was cancelled due to COVID have confirmed a replacement date for the show cannot be found, and the concert has been cancelled.

It had been hoped a new date would be found, with a statement from the band reading: “The band were due to play the riverside venue for the first time as part of their summer shows this year and hope to reschedule for as soon as possible.”

Sean Moore, Nicky Wire and James Dean Bradfield from the Manic Street Preachers (Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images)

However, today a statement from LPH Concerts, who organised the concert said; “ All ticket holders to the Manic Street Preachers at Embankment Peterborough concert (June 2022), will be contacted today to advise that, regretfully, the concert will be cancelled. Despite earnest endeavours we have been unable to rearrange to fit with the band's touring schedule and commitments in 2023.

“Customers' ticket monies will be automatically refunded by the original point of sale to the banking / credit card from which the tickets were originally purchased.”