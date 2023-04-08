An aid group which offers support to Peterborough-based veterans and their families is looking to remind people it is back in business.

Organisers of Support for Peterborough Veterans (SPV) say the group has successfully re-established itself after being forced to take an extended Covid enforced hiatus.

The group's mission is to run events which former members of the armed forces and their families can enjoy with like-minded people.

Support for Peterborough Veterans' second post-Covid meeting at Long Causeway Chambers. Pictured are group organisers John and Judy Fox, Trevor Mills , Christine Fovargue and Bryan Tyler, alongside guest speakers David Gray ( a local historian) and William Craven, from Milton Estates.

One of the ways SPV does this is by running meet-ups in the city centre where guest speakers are invited to give talks and free snacks and drinks are laid on.

The other thing the group does is organise bus trips to UK-based destinations which have strong military connections and/or history.

Councillor John Fox – who runs the group with his wife Judy and their colleagues Trevor Mills, Christine Fovargue and Bryan Tyler – told the Peterborough Telegraph how SPV attempted to keep things going during the pandemic:

“We tried to organise something in between the two Covid [outbreaks] but it didn’t quite work out - people weren't keen about getting on buses.”

The group, which relies entirely on donations for its funding, held its first post-Covid 19 meeting in February at the Town Hall. The purpose of this, Councillor Fox suggests, was to ‘test the water’ - to see whether it would even be possible to re-establish the group.

“People forget,” the councillor acknowledges: “you’ve got to build it back up again.”

The most recent meeting on March 30 – which was a well attended social event with guest speakers – has given the councillor the confidence to announce SPV is now officially up-and-running again.

“We’ve felt the water,” the councillor says: “the water’s warm and we’re getting back in again.”

With its new found impetus, SPV is looking to offer two bus trips over the next six months, with a view going forward to lay on three each year.

“We’re now organising our first bus trip of the year,” says Councillor Fox, “which will be to East Kirby, to see the Dambusters museum and memorial.”

