Peterborough has reached a ‘sobering’ milestone as the 500th COVID death of the pandemic in the city has been recorded.

Data released by the Government today (August 3) has shown the tragic milestone was reached at the end of last month – with a total of 505 deaths in Peterborough now recorded (up to August 1)..

The 500th death (within 28 days of a positive test) was reached on July 23.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 'sobering' milestone has been reached as Peterborough recorded the 500th COVID death of the pandemic

The 400th death was reached on January 12 this year.

There were a total of 23 deaths recorded in Peterborough in July.

After today’s data was released, Jyoti Atri, Director of Public Health, Peterborough City Council. urged people to make sure they were up to date with their vaccinations – saying it could save your life.

She said: “This sobering data not only points to the impact of the pandemic but also to the need to highlight the strong evidence of the vital protection being provided by the covid -19 vaccines, whose introduction has and continues to prevent thousands of people from becoming seriously unwell. We have seen the ratio of cases to deaths reduce significantly as a result of vaccination. I would highly recommend that people who have not taken up all of their vaccine doses, do so as soon as possible, it really could save your life.”

It is hoped vaccinations will help keep people out of hospital – and reduce pressure on services – this autumn and winter.

Emmeline Watkins, Deputy Director of Public Health at Peterborough City Council, said: “The COVID-19 boosters are highly effective at increasing immunity and, by offering a further dose to those at higher risk of severe illness this autumn, we hope to significantly reduce the risk of hospitalisations and deaths over the winter period.”

“It is also important that everyone eligible for the COVID-19 booster gets the jab when invited, including pregnant women, who are among those at higher risk. Having COVID-19 during pregnancy can lead to complications. Getting the vaccine, including a booster, offers the best possible protection for you and your baby.”