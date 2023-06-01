This month marks the 40th anniversary of the release of that much-loved 007 movie, Octopussy.

An evergreen favourite with casual viewers and die-hard fans alike, the Roger Moore helmed classic filmed some of its principal scenes at the Nene Valley Railway (NVR) on the outskirts of Peterborough.

Historian, fundraiser and marathon man Del Singh will be one of those celebrating the 40th anniversary with gusto.

Identifying each other as fellow film buffs, Roger Moore and Del Singh soon became pals. “Roger had a fantastic self-deprecating sense of humour," Del recalls.

As a young man, Del – who is helping organise the city’s Octopussy anniversary weekend celebrations on June 3 and 4 – had an integral part to play in the movie’s production.

Indeed, Del worked as a ‘turban expert’ while production was in town. It was his job to make sure the film’s villainous henchman, Gobinda (played by Kabir Bedi) looked – and stayed looking – authentically sikh throughout production.

Here, 40 years on, Del shares some of his favourite memories from the set with the Peterborough Telegraph.

Life on set

Del Singh, the 'turban expert' with Kabir Bedi, who played the film's henchman Gobinda. Del's own grey sixth-form turban features in the movie.

For close to a month in the late summer of 1982, the NVR was effectively taken over by the EON film production company.

Del recalls how he passed his days on set:

"Unlike the local people hired as extras, I had an access-all-areas pass in order to get to Kabir's trailer to tie his turban. I loved the fact that on the daily film call sheet it said '7.45am - Turban Expert arrives on location'.”

Del said the job of tying Kabir's turban “literally took five minutes” and so after that he was “pretty much free to do as I pleased.”

Octopussy was filmed long before the advent of Computer Generated Imagery (CGI). One of the film's key stunts involved firing a two-ton Mercedes toward two fishermen from a specially designed trackside cannon.

And for him, that meant watching filming, hanging out with Bond girls, and – his favourite pastime of all – chatting with 007 himself, Roger Moore.

Del remembers being nervous when he first approached Bond… James Bond.

“Between takes Roger would sit on the step of his trailer having a cigar,” he explained.

“Instead of the usual whipping out an autograph book, I remember asking him what it was like working with Richard Burton on ‘The Wild Geese’, as Burton was my favourite actor.

“There was shocked silence from those of us watching,” Del says, recalling the time a high-level stunt during filming almost went fatally wrong.

“He told me Burton was indeed a fantastic actor but when paired on that film with the 'other Richard’ (Harris), it was chaos, with filming being held up for various ‘drink-related no shows’.”

Identifying each other as fellow film buffs, the screen idol and the turban expert soon became pals. Del remembers being instantly enamoured by the star’s personable aura:

“Roger had a fantastic self-deprecating sense of humour, often getting the better of journalists who tried to goad him that the public liked Sean Connery as Bond.”

Del recalls how “Roger was very generous to Sean” as they were actually close friends off-screen.

“I remember him telling an interviewer he could do something as Bond that Sean couldn't do.

“As the journalist expected some juicy titbit of gossip, Roger did his trademark eyebrow raise, much to the chagrin of the journalist - and my howls of laughter."

Del admits that hanging around with Bond girls was one of his favourite things to do on set. Here he is with the movie's femme-fatale, Kristina Wayborn.

All stunts were for real

Octopussy was made in 1982, long before the advent of any Computer Generated Imagery (CGI). This meant all stunts were for real and, in the case of ‘Octopussy’, that ensured injury and risk to life went hand-in-hand.

Del recalls: "There is a scene in Octopussy where a car – a two-ton Mercedes on railway tracks – is hit by an oncoming train and launched into the air, landing on a boat in the river with two fishermen in it.

“That stunt was only made possible by a huge cannon cited on the side of the tracks which was to fire the Mercedes into the air.”

Del explained that the stunt needed to be repeated with a second car as the first one landed too far away from the fishing boat.

“I will never forget the second take,” Del shivers, “as this time the launch was spot on, and the wrecked Mercedes landed squarely on top of the boat.”

Unfortunately, it appeared only one of the two stuntmen had managed to vacate the boat in time.

“There was shocked silence from those of us watching,” said Del; “then gasps as divers jumped into the water, fearing the worst.”

He remembers waiting for “a couple of anxious minutes” before the second stuntman finally appeared at the edge of the water, “much to everyone's relief.”

“Even now, 40 years later, when I watch that scene it's hard to believe that it was for real,” Del says, “and only a matter of seconds between life and death in what is a very dangerous profession.”

40 years on

Del is justifiably proud of the time he spent working on the longest running film franchise of all time.

“Although I am not in the film or on the credits,” he notes “my school turban is a part of cinema history.”

With this in mind, it should come as no surprise that the former turban expert has been so heavily involved with the upcoming anniversary celebrations.

The weekend-long event will host several Hollywood A-listers, with Del confirming ‘Octopussy’ director, John Glen, and the film’s memorable baddie, Steven Berkoff, will both be flying in for the reunion.

They will be joined by Swedish actress and Octopussy femme-fatale, Kristina Wayborn, along with the film’s fearsome knife-throwing assassins (and twin brothers), David and Tony Meyer.

Bond girls Carole Ashby, Helene Hunt, Alison Worth, Safira Afzal will also be attending on June 3 and 4, as will some of the editors and stunt coordinators who helped make the magic happen.

While tickets for the glitzy gala dinner and VIP train trip on June 3 have long since sold out, it is still possible for members of the public to be part of the celebrations.

“The stars and crew will return to NVR Wansford on Sunday (June 4) to meet fans and give the public a chance to take photographs and sign autographs,” Del explained.