Dust down your tux and dry clean that evening dress - a grand weekend of 007-inspired glitz and glamour is coming to Peterborough at the beginning of June.

On the weekend of June 3 and 4, stars, cast and crew from the 13th Bond movie, ‘Octopussy’, will be in town to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the classic film’s release.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the weekend’s co-organisers, Del Singh, is promising “a truly international Bond fan event”, with fans travelling from as far afield as the US and Japan to meet some of the film's key stars, stunt artists and magic-makers.

The star-studded 'Octopussy' celebration weekend will see stars, cast and crew from the classic Bond film descend upon Peterborough to mark its 40th anniversary on June 3 and 4.

Peterborough resident Del has a direct link with ‘Octopussy’, as he was employed as the production’s “Turban Expert” back in 1983.

He remembers how he – a teenager at the time – landed the job after receiving “a rather strange phone call.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It got rather weird when he asked if, as a Singh, I was a Sikh and, stranger still, if I wore a turban.”

“Before I hung up on this crank caller he told me he was from EON Productions and they urgently needed someone who could tie a turban on the head of the henchman in the next Bond film, ‘Octopussy’, some of which was being filmed locally".

Although the event's co-organiser Del' Singh isn't in 'Octopussy', his grey sixth form turban features prominently on the head of Bond henchman Gobinda, played by Kabir Bedi.

After spending three weeks working on the movie, Del was able to make a claim few people can match: “My school turban is a part of cinema history and in the longest running film franchise of all time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event will host several Hollywood A-listers, with Del confirming ‘Octopussy’ director, John Glen, and the film’s villainous baddie, Steven Berkoff, will both be in attendance. Glen is a legend within Bond movie lore, having helmed no fewer than five 007 films - a record.

Steven Berkoff is British acting royalty, playing a host of iconic stage and screen roles in both the West End and Hollywood across his distinguished, seven decade-long career.

Also on hand will be Swedish actress and Octopussy femme-fatale, Kristina Wayborn, and the film’s fearsome knife throwing assassins (and twin brothers), David and Tony Meyer.

Del Singh's "favourite pastime" on set was chatting to 007 himself, Roger Moore. "He realised I was a bit of a film buff."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bond Girls Carole Ashby, Helene Hunt, Alison Worth, Safira Afzal will also be attending, as will some of the editors and stunt coordinators who helped make the magic happen.

The two-day event will start on Saturday (June 3), when cast, crew and stars of the film will travel in sedate fashion to the NVR station at Wansford aboard a train. After reflecting on old times, it will be time to throw on the glad rags for a swanky Anniversary Gala Dinner & Dance at Peterborough's Delta Marriott Hotel. This will be followed by a Q&A with the stars, including their recollections of filming in the city.

The following day (Sunday June 4) the stars and crew will return to NVR Wansford, this time to meet fans and give the public a chance to take photographs and sign autographs.

Unsurprisingly, demand for tickets to the event has been “phenomenal”, with more than 150 already sold. However, there are some remaining. More information, including ticket prices, is available here.

Advertisement Hide Ad