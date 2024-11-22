Nominate an unsung hero from Peterborough for one of seven Civic Awards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There are seven award categories

If you know a local hero who works hard to make a difference in your community – you can nominate them for a Civic Award.

Nominations for Peterborough City Council’s Civic Awards for 2025 opened on Friday.

Councillor Sam Hemraj, Chair of the council’s Constitution and Ethics Committee, said: “The Civic Awards are a great way to celebrate those people who make a positive contribution to Peterborough, but are unsung heroes because they don’t always get the recognition they deserve.

Peterborough City Council

“I would urge anyone who knows an individual or organisation which deserves an award to submit a nomination form before the deadline. As always we look forward to receiving nominations and I would like to wish everyone nominated the very best of luck."

Nominations are being sought for residents, groups, organisations or businesses within the city that meet the criteria for that award.

The award categories are:

• Young Person Award (18 and under)

• Lifetime Achievement Award

• Community Involvement Award

• Business Award

• Outstanding Commitment to the Environment Award

• Contribution to Art and Culture Award

• Contribution to Sport Award.

More information on each award and nomination forms can be found on Peterborough City Council’s website.

Nominations can be made until 5pm on 17 January either online, by email or by post. They can be emailed to [email protected] or posted to: Civic Office, Peterborough City Council, Town Hall, Peterborough, PE1 1HG.

Following the deadline date all the nominations will be passed to the council’s Constitution and Ethics Committee who will draw up a shortlist of finalists and select the winners within each award category.

The winners of the Civic Awards will be announced at a council meeting and following this, the winners, their nominators and guests will then be invited to a special Presentation Evening in May.