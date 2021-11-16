Night flying to resume from RAF Wittering next week
Night flying and large aircraft activity will resume at RAF Wittering next week.
As part of Exercise Agile Pirate, large aircraft are expected to operate during the day from Tuesday, November 23 until Thursday, November 25. There will be night flying from 5.30pm to 8.30pm on Wednesday, November 24 and Thursday, November 25.
Royal Air Force Wittering is reaching out to its neighbours and the nearby equestrian establishments to inform them of a change to the usual pattern of flying activity.
A spokesman said: “Operating under the cover of night is essential to modern military operations. Night Vision Goggles are a real tactical advantage and enable our crews to land and take-off safely during the hours of darkness.
“The Station is one of several that supports night flying; a variety of airfields and environments gives crews a breadth of experience and ensures that no single area is unduly burdened.”